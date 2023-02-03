Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 596,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.54.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

