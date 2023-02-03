Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.61

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 90158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$57.94 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

