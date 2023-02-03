Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.44. 359,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
Featured Articles
