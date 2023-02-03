Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 290,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

