MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.19. 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

About MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.