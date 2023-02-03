MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.19. 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.