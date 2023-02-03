Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 2.4 %
Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.44.
About Mitsubishi Electric
