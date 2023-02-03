Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) vs. Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Financial Survey

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61% Mitsubishi 6.67% 16.19% 5.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.49 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi $153.79 billion 0.16 $8.34 billion $7.17 4.67

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

