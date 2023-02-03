MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 281,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $81,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,839,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $241,192.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,820,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 281,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $81,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,839,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock worth $583,625. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

