MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.