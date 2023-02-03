Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.75

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.04, with a volume of 1994005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.