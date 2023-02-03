Moonbeam Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.73 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $277.97 million and $15.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00091984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00064694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024876 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004456 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 560,483,258 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

