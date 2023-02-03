Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,433 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $15.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

