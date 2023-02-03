Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 347,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

