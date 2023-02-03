Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,124 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

