Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 16,400 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $32,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $6,226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

