Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,591. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $294.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.