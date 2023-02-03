Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

