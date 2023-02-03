Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.