Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,405.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,805.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4,433.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,569.80.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 324.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

