Morgan Stanley Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,640

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,640 ($20.25) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.09) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,269.60.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

