Morgan Stanley Downgrades Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Celularity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.18. Celularity has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 76.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celularity will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celularity news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celularity by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celularity by 632.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

