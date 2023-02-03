Morgan Stanley Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $455.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.89.

Shares of LLY opened at $331.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $314.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

