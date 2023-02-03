Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

