Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 950,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

