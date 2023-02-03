Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $176.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

