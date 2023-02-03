Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $155.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

