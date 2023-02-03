MovieBloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.23 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $54.34 million and $44.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

