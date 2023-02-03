MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.42.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $225,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

