MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €239.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €239.00 ($259.78) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €233.10 ($253.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €211.64 and its 200 day moving average is €189.15.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

