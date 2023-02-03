Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 664,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,945. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

