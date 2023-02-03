Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $260.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 87.00% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,354,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.