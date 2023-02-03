Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Miller Industries worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $2,604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 340.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $336.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Miller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.