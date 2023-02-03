Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $356.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.85.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

