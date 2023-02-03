Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $295.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average of $274.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

