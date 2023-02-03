Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,482.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,472 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

