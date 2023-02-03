Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,478 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 304.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $60.09 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

