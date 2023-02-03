Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $316.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day moving average of $269.36.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

