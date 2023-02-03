Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

SAM stock opened at $417.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.56. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $454.11.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

