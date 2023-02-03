Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE POR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric Company Profile

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

