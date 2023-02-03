Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE POR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portland General Electric (POR)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.