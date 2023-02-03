Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,368,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,565,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

