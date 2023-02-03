Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

ACM opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

