MVL Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $93.52 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00423429 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,823.36 or 0.28881118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00463437 BTC.

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.