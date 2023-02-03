My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0768 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.25 million and $1.14 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.01432777 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037221 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.01698120 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,780 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.