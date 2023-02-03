MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.46% of MYR Group worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MYR Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.