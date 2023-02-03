NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.01

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.01 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41), with a volume of 6,802 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33.

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

