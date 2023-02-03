Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 6,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Naked Wines Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.
