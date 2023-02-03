Nano Price Tops $0.86 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Nano has a total market cap of $115.15 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,349.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00423793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00100104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00733601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00588457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00186212 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.