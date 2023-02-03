Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NSSC stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

