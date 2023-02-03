National Bank Financial Lowers Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Price Target to C$1.00

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Invesque Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Invesque stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Invesque has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
Invesque Company Profile
