National Bank Financial Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

